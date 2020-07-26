'Recite Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate coronavirus': BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur shared a mantra to eradicate Covid-19.

The MP from Bhopal released a video on twitter.

She spoke on the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan & Covid in the video.

She said, “There is a lockdown in Bhopal from 25th July to the 4th of August.

This is an effort on the government's part to fight Covid pandemic.

In the same way, we should all also make an effort and it will be a spiritual exercise to eradicate coronavirus.

From 25th July to 5th August, recite Hanuman Chalisa 5 times every day at 7 pm in the evening.

Even though the lockdown will end on the 4th, we will continue this recital till the 5th.

The same day, foundation stone for Ram Temple will be laid in Ayodhya.

We will celebrate 5th of August like Diwali, light lamps, recite Hanuman Chalisa five times at 7 pm and conduct an aarti.

We will also make this viral on Facebook.

When people from across the country sing the Hanuman Chalisa together it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus.

This is our prayer to Lord Ram.”