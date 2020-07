Kargil warrior Major DP Singh's inspirational Story | Vijay Diwas Special Oneindia News

Oneindia begins a new series Never Say Die.

Through these episodes, we seek to bring to you what it means to be a 'soldier' and how you can imbibe his fighting spirit even in your daily lives.

On Vijay Diwas, we speak to Major DP Singh, who, in 1999 during the Kargil war was critically injured in a mortar attack.

He was brought to a military hospital and declared dead.

But that's where his story begins... #VijayDiwas #KargilWar #KargilHeroes