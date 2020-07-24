Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EJ Espresso: India's Covid-19 tally soars, Rajasthan crisis spills into 3rd week
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:32s - Published
EJ Espresso: India's Covid-19 tally soars, Rajasthan crisis spills into 3rd week

EJ Espresso: India's Covid-19 tally soars, Rajasthan crisis spills into 3rd week

With a single-day spike of 48,661 cases and 705 deaths, India's Covid-19 tally is now over 13.8 lakh.

These numbers come as the Centre mulls implementing the Delhi model of containment in other states.

The PM is likely to meet CMs via video conferencing on July 27 to discuss modalities of Unlock 3.0.

The Rajasthan political drama has spilled into its third week, with Gehlot threatening to demonstrate outside the President and PM's house in Delhi.

Watch Editorji's Sunday morning news playlist for all the latest updates.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Covid cases, fatality rate & RTPCR tests [Video]

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Covid cases, fatality rate & RTPCR tests

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lauded PM Modi's leadership in India' fight against Covid-19 pandemic. He said that PM Modi personally monitored the steps that were taken to curb the spread of Covid. He..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi [Video]

Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi

Toxic foam was seen floating in the river Yamuna at Okhla barrage. The foam is  formed due to rise in pollution level. This is also hazardous for people who live in nearby areas. This comes as Delhi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
LK Advani records statement via video confrencing, IPL to start on September 19th | Oneindia News [Video]

LK Advani records statement via video confrencing, IPL to start on September 19th | Oneindia News

Another breather for the Rajasthan Congress rebel Sachin Pilot and another blow for the Gehlot camp as the Rajasthan High Court ruled that No action can be taken against Sachin Pilot and other rebel..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published