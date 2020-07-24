EJ Espresso: India's Covid-19 tally soars, Rajasthan crisis spills into 3rd week

With a single-day spike of 48,661 cases and 705 deaths, India's Covid-19 tally is now over 13.8 lakh.

These numbers come as the Centre mulls implementing the Delhi model of containment in other states.

The PM is likely to meet CMs via video conferencing on July 27 to discuss modalities of Unlock 3.0.

The Rajasthan political drama has spilled into its third week, with Gehlot threatening to demonstrate outside the President and PM's house in Delhi.

Watch Editorji's Sunday morning news playlist for all the latest updates.