Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi emphasizes on COVID-19 precautions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he paid tribute to the armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. "21 years ago on this day, our Army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason" said Modi. "Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he spoke about COVID-19 situation in the country. "Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas, we need to remain vigilant," said Modi.
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in the hospital. He is under treatment for coronavirus infection. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive of COVID-19 on July 25. He informed about his condition through his twitter handle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded migrant labourers from Barabanki in his 'Mann Ki Baat' session. These labourers have returned to their village amid COVID-19 pandemic and now are working here..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 addressed the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. He said, "There is a new and strong opportunity for our generation and our start-ups...