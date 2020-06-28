Global  
 

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi emphasizes on COVID-19 precautions
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'.

While stressing on COVID-19 precautions, he said that before removing masks in public, think about the frontline health workers who have been working diligently since March.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi remembers war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi remembers war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he paid tribute to the armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. "21 years ago on this day, our Army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason" said Modi. "Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
Mann Ki Baat: India's COVID recovery rate better than other countries, need to remain vigilant, says Modi [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: India's COVID recovery rate better than other countries, need to remain vigilant, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he spoke about COVID-19 situation in the country. "Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas, we need to remain vigilant," said Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

PM Modi to launch 'high throughput COVID-19 testing' facilities in Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida on July 27

 According to a release from the PMO, these facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, thus..
DNA
Watch: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listening PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in hospital [Video]

Watch: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listening PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in hospital

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in the hospital. He is under treatment for coronavirus infection. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive of COVID-19 on July 25. He informed about his condition through his twitter handle.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

