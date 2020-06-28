Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi emphasizes on COVID-19 precautions

Mann Ki Baat: India's COVID recovery rate better than other countries, need to remain vigilant, says Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he spoke about COVID-19 situation in the country. "Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas, we need to remain vigilant," said Modi.

