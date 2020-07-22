Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers
Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government "appreciates" the disruption for travellers to and from Spain but describes the need for a "targeted intervention" to travel advice as "absolutely crucial".
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had to right a fallen German flag - which had toppled over in the high winds outside Chevening House after today's press conference. Report by Connerv.
The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England says that the latest data on Spain shows a "sharp increase" in Covid-19 cases in the country. Professor Jonathan Van-Tam added: "We're in the middle of a global pandemic; it's always been clear that at this time no travel internationally is risk-free". Report by Jonesia.
Social media giant Facebook is adding more virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms. According to Mashable, Mark Zuckerberg's empire announced on Thursday morning that the Messenger Rooms video call app would get some integration with Facebook Live. From within the Messenger Rooms app, the user will be able to hit a button and go live to Facebook, sharing whatever conversation one is having with the world. One will be able to invite as many as 50 people to join the call. Additionally, the user can host the most chaotic live podcast or a virtual book club or a webinar. Once after starting the stream, the user gets to choose where on Facebook should be shared and one can also get to choose the audience, who will watch the live streaming. It also offers an option to add new guests mid-broadcast and can remove a guest whenever required. The new feature will start rolling out in "some countries" on Thursday, according to Facebook. Messenger Rooms was launched earlier this year in the midst of the pandemic.
Gyms and swimming pools have opened in England for the first time since March, with strict hygiene and social distancing measures. Report by Jonesia.
Carrying excess weight increases the risk of hospitalisation, admission to intensive care, and death from Covid-19, according to Public Health England (PHE). PHE's Chief Nutritionist Dr Alison Tedstone says "it's too early to understand why obesity is interacting with Covid-19" but added that excess weight "puts more pressure on the body which makes it harder to fight infections". Report by Jonesia.