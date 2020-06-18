Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Korea Country in East Asia
Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S KoreaThe suspected patient crawled through a drain then swam to North Korea, the South says.
BBC News
The children of Korean War prisoners who never came homeSouth Korea largely forgot its prisoners of war. Now their children are fighting for recognition.
BBC News
No beer or chicken but South Korean fans are back at the ball game
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:18Published
N. Korea 'emergency' over suspected COVID-19 case
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
North Korea Country in East Asia
North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected Covid-19 caseNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus..
WorldNews
North Korea declares emergency over first reported COVID-19 case
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:23Published
Kaesong Special City in North Hwanghae Province, North Korea
North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:39Published
North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 00:58Published
North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:18Published
Facebook American online social networking service
Ashworth: Government handling of Spain decision 'shambolic'
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:41Published
Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden adsCHICAGO (AP) — Social media has become the target of a dueling attack ad campaign being waged online by the sitting president and his election rival. They're..
WorldNews
Deputy CMO explains change to Spain travel advice
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:58Published
Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:45Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources