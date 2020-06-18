Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency

Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency

North Korea has declared a state of emergency after Kim Jong-un chaired an emergency politburo meeting about a suspected case of Covid-19.

State media said the person defected to South Korea three years ago, before illegally crossing back into the North in the last few days.

After tests, the individual is “suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus.” The North Korean leader has also imposed a lockdown on Kaesong City, on the border with South Korea.

If confirmed, this would be the first official case of infection acknowledged by North Korean authorities.

So far the country has reported zero cases of infection, claiming it has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea

 The suspected patient crawled through a drain then swam to North Korea, the South says.
BBC News

The children of Korean War prisoners who never came home

 South Korea largely forgot its prisoners of war. Now their children are fighting for recognition.
BBC News
No beer or chicken but South Korean fans are back at the ball game [Video]

No beer or chicken but South Korean fans are back at the ball game

Korean baseball fans are in allowed in stadiums for the first time this year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:18Published
N. Korea 'emergency' over suspected COVID-19 case [Video]

N. Korea 'emergency' over suspected COVID-19 case

A border city in North Korea has been locked down after a person suspected to have the new coronavirus was reported to have returned from South Korea in what, if confirmed, would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected Covid-19 case

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus..
WorldNews
North Korea declares emergency over first reported COVID-19 case [Video]

North Korea declares emergency over first reported COVID-19 case

Leader Kim Jong Un holds an emergency meeting as the country's first suspected coronavirus infection is reported.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published

Kaesong Kaesong Special City in North Hwanghae Province, North Korea

North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient [Video]

North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on Friday afternoon after aresident of Kaesong was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, according toNorth Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA). It added that the person is arunaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing theborder into the North early last week. If that person is officially declared avirus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus casewith the country steadfastly saying it has no single virus case on itsterritory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions [Video]

S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions

Pyongyang blew up a liaison office in the border town of Kaesong after days of threats of military action by the North Korean leadership.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:39Published
North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ [Video]

North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ

North Korea said on June 17 that it will deploy troops to the tourist resort of Mount Kumgang and the city of Kaesong on the border.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me    Duration: 00:58Published
North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report [Video]

North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report

North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in the border city of Kaesong used for bettering ties with South Korea after days of rising tensions on June 16.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me    Duration: 01:18Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Ashworth: Government handling of Spain decision 'shambolic' [Video]

Ashworth: Government handling of Spain decision 'shambolic'

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says he understands why the government's decision on Spain had to be taken but described the handling of the announcement as "shambolic". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published

Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden ads

 CHICAGO (AP) — Social media has become the target of a dueling attack ad campaign being waged online by the sitting president and his election rival. They're..
WorldNews
Deputy CMO explains change to Spain travel advice [Video]

Deputy CMO explains change to Spain travel advice

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England says that the latest data on Spain shows a "sharp increase" in Covid-19 cases in the country. Professor Jonathan Van-Tam added: "We're in the middle of a global pandemic; it's always been clear that at this time no travel internationally is risk-free". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published
Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers [Video]

Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government "appreciates" the disruption for travellers to and from Spain but describes the need for a "targeted intervention" to travel advice as "absolutely crucial". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

North Korea locks down border city over suspected virus case

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal

From India witnessing its highest recovery of patients in one day, to philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commenting on production of a vaccine - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published
State Education Commissioner responds to FEA lawsuit filed over schools reopening [Video]

State Education Commissioner responds to FEA lawsuit filed over schools reopening

The FEA lawsuit was filed in a Miami state circuit court and argues the state education commissioner's emergency order filed earlier this month violates the state constitution requiring a safe school..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:24Published
Thailand restaurant owner claims they are suing U.S. for coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Thailand restaurant owner claims they are suing U.S. for coronavirus outbreak

A restaurant owner in Thailand claims they are suing the US for causing the coronavirus outbreak. Sawet Wianthong, a lawyer in Chiang Mai province, revealed to the press on June 27 that he has been..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:28Published