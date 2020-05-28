Cricket match first sports event in England to welcome fans since COVID-19

'Bakra-eid' festival is around the corner but goat sellers have been left disappointed as buyers are not turning up due to COVID-19 fear. One of the goat sellers said, "We are in huge loss." Festival will be celebrated on July 30.
The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India but on a brighter side, India recorded highest ever, more than 4.4 lakh samples in a single day on July 26. Moreover, 36,145 patients recovered from COVID-19 in last 24 hours. The recovery rate touched nearly 64%. Maharashtra reported 9,431 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths on July 26. The total number of cases in the state rises to 3,75,799 including 1,48,601 active cases and 2,13,238 discharged cases. Delhi recorded 11,904 active cases today. Tamil Nadu reported 6,986 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths today.
The parents of a gifted trumpet player and athlete have appealed for people to "celebrate their differences" after revealing how their daughter was banned from a theme park ride, as she was born without a left hand.Desperate to raise £16,000 to fund special "bionic" limbs for Stacey, 13, secondary school maths teacher Rich Castro and his learning support assistant wife, Emma, both 46, believe they would "totally transform" the life of the teenager.Emma, of Godalming, Surrey, said: "I know I'm her mum and I'm going to sound biased, but she's got so much going for her - she's beautiful, artistic, sporty and has a wonderful sense of humour."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
McLaren is marking the 50th anniversary of the death of Bruce McLaren. His daughter Amanda McLaren has unveiled a life-sized statue of her father during a private ceremony at McLaren’s headquarters in Woking, Surrey. The pioneering racing driver and engineer was killed aged 32 on June 2 1970.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Four members of a family who all work at the same hospital have spoken of their pride in fighting coronavirus together. Debbie Cottrell, 60, works as a specialist colorectal nurse alongside her two sons Jack, 28, an assistant physio, and Peter, 32, a psychiatrist doctor, and daughter-in-law Roxanne, 33, a junior doctor at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published