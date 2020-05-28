Global  
 

Cricket match first sports event in England to welcome fans since COVID-19
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:27s - Published
Cricket match first sports event in England to welcome fans since COVID-19

Cricket match first sports event in England to welcome fans since COVID-19

The Oval welcomes 1,000 cricket fans for a two-day friendly game between Surrey and Middlesex which is the first sports event in England to allow spectators since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Surrey County of England

Bob Willis Trophy: County fixtures - Essex start against Kent, Surrey meet Middlesex

 The first fixtures for the truncated 2020 county cricket season, starting with the Bob Willis Trophy on 1 August, are released.
BBC News
