'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
The actress beloved to millions as the sainted Melanie Wilkes in “Gone With the Wind,” also won two Oscars and was key to improving Hollywood's contract system for actors.

Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104 [Video]

Gone With The Wind actress Dame Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104. Theactress, one of the last surviving figures of Hollywood’s Golden Age, died athome in Paris, her representatives confirmed. A statement said: “Last night,the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and belovedclient. She died peacefully in Paris.” Dame Olivia won two best actress Oscarsfor her roles in 1946’s To Each His Own and 1949’s The Heiress. However, sheis best remembered for her turn as Melanie Wilkes in the 1939 film Gone WithThe Wind.

Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With the Wind' actress and Hollywood royalty, dies at 104

 Olivia de Havilland, one of the last pillars of Hollywood royalty and a contemporary of Bette Davis and Errol Flynn, has died. She was 104.
Olivia de Havilland, golden age of Hollywood star, dies at 104

 Her career spanned more than 50 years and she was the last surviving star of Gone with the Wind.
Rome honours Oscar-winning soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone [Video]

Ennio Morricone: Italian film composer, who won an Oscar for Hateful Eight, dies aged 91 [Video]

Ennio Morricone: Italian film composer, who won an Oscar for Hateful Eight, dies aged 91

He composed the famous coyote-howl theme for the iconic film “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”.View on euronews

Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies [Video]

Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies

Morricone, who wrote music for more than 500 films, has died at the age of 91.

'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104 She died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years, it said,...
Olivia De Havilland, Oscar-Winning Actress and Gone With the Wind Star, Dies at 104


