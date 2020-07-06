'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

|
Olivia de Havilland British-American actress
Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With the Wind' actress and Hollywood royalty, dies at 104Olivia de Havilland, one of the last pillars of Hollywood royalty and a contemporary of Bette Davis and Errol Flynn, has died. She was 104.
USATODAY.com
Olivia de Havilland, golden age of Hollywood star, dies at 104Her career spanned more than 50 years and she was the last surviving star of Gone with the Wind.
BBC News
Melanie Hamilton Scarlett O'Hara's sister in law
Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements
Rome honours Oscar-winning soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone
Ennio Morricone: Italian film composer, who won an Oscar for Hateful Eight, dies aged 91
Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies
