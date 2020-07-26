Global  
 

Last Surviving 'Gone With The Wind' Star Passes At 104
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Last Surviving 'Gone With The Wind' Star Passes At 104

Last Surviving 'Gone With The Wind' Star Passes At 104

Legendary actress Olivia de Havilland has died at her home in Paris.

She was 104.

Elle reports the actress was the last surviving member of the 'Gone with the Wind' cast.

De Havilland was also known for playing Maid Marian in The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), opposite Errol Flynn.

She also did an enormous favor for her fellow Hollywood actors, winning a high-profile court case against Warner Bros.

In the 1940s.

The win resulted in The De Havilland Decision, in which it was ruled that a contract's duration relates to calendar years, not actual days spent on the job.

