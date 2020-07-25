Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Olivia de Havilland British-American actress
AP Top Stories July 26 PHere are the top stories for Sunday, July 26th: Body of Rep. John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing; Tropical storm Hanna drenches South Texas; Brazil's..
USATODAY.com
Last Surviving 'Gone With The Wind' Star Passes At 104
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Paris Capital of France
Paris police step up anti-noise patrolsAfter the birdsong and the silence, the sound of engines and sirens seems all the more invasive.
BBC News
Today in History for July 25thHighlights of this day in history: Andrea Doria begins to sink after a collision in the North Atlantic; An Air France Concorde crashes outside Paris; First..
USATODAY.com
How the Dutch PM hijacked the EU summitWhen the leaders of the 27 nations gathered in Brussels last weekend for what would be a marathon summit on the current and future financing of the European..
WorldNews
Melanie Hamilton Scarlett O'Hara's sister in law
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources