Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

Gone With The Wind actress Dame Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104.

Theactress, one of the last surviving figures of Hollywood’s Golden Age, died athome in Paris, her representatives confirmed.

A statement said: “Last night,the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and belovedclient.

She died peacefully in Paris.” Dame Olivia won two best actress Oscarsfor her roles in 1946’s To Each His Own and 1949’s The Heiress.

However, sheis best remembered for her turn as Melanie Wilkes in the 1939 film Gone WithThe Wind.