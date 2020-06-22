Russian navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons: Putin Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published 5 minutes ago Russian navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons: Putin The combination of speed and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Putin says Russian Navy will be armed with hypersonic weapons The Russian president has said that the Russian Navy will have 40 new ships and vessels this year....

Deutsche Welle - Published 4 hours ago



Putin says Russia to get new hypersonic nuclear weapons Newly developed military technologies 'have no equals in the world', strongman president says

Independent - Published 2 hours ago



