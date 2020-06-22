Russian navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons: Putin
The combination of speed and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.
The Russian president has said that the Russian Navy will have 40 new ships and vessels this year....
Newly developed military technologies 'have no equals in the world', strongman president says
