Russian navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons: Putin
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Russian navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons: Putin

Russian navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons: Putin

The combination of speed and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012

Vladimir Putin leads Navy Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg

Vladimir Putin leads Navy Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg

Over 40 warships took part in the naval parade along the Neva River in St Petersburg.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published
Putin reveals plan to expand Russia's navy with 40 new vessels

Putin reveals plan to expand Russia's navy with 40 new vessels

Putin reveals plan to expand Russia's navy with 40 new vessels

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:17Published
Putin says Navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons

Putin says Navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday the Russian Navy would be armed with hypersonic nuclear strike weapons and underwater nuclear drones, which the defense ministry said were in their final phase of testing. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Putin says Russian Navy will be armed with hypersonic weapons

The Russian president has said that the Russian Navy will have 40 new ships and vessels this year....
Deutsche Welle - Published

Putin says Russia to get new hypersonic nuclear weapons

Newly developed military technologies 'have no equals in the world', strongman president says
Independent - Published


Russian Navy's first all-female crew on patrol [Video]

Russian Navy's first all-female crew on patrol

In a first for the Russian Navy, an all-female navy crew carried out patrols on the Black Sea on Friday in preparation for Russia's Navy Day celebrations later this month. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:58Published
U.S., Russian envoys tight-lipped as arms control talks start in Vienna [Video]

U.S., Russian envoys tight-lipped as arms control talks start in Vienna

Nuclear weapons talks between the United States and Russia have started in Vienna, with the two countries' envoys making only guarded comments shortly before they met. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:58Published