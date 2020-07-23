Global  
 

England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad
England batsman Rory Burns praises bowler Stuart Broad following day three ofthe third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford.

Broad finds himself oneshy of 500 Test wickets for England heading into the final day of the Test.

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad puts hosts on verge of victory

 Stuart Broad's six wickets leave England on the verge of a series victory over West Indies on the third day of the deciding Test at Emirates Old Trafford.
Brilliant Broad leaves England poised for series victory

 Stuart Broad's six wickets leave England on the verge of a series victory over West Indies on the third day of the deciding Test at Emirates Old Trafford.
'James Anderson & Stuart Broad should be cherished - and not written off for the Ashes'

 James Anderson and Stuart Broad continue to defy any questions about their places in the England team - and may yet have a role to play in Australian conditions.
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad stars on second day of third Test

 Stuart Broad and James Anderson once again show their enduring class as England take a huge step towards winning the series on day two of the third Test against..
Pope is England's best young player since Root - Vaughan

 Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Ollie Pope is England's best young player since the emergence of current skipper Joe Root.
England v West Indies: Ollie Pope & Jos Buttler impress on first day of third Test

 Ollie Pope's classy 91 not out gives England the upper hand on the first day of the deciding Test against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.
Richards-Botham Trophy to replace Wisden title in England-West Indies Tests

 The Wisden Trophy, contested between England and West Indies in Test cricket, is to be replaced by a new trophy named after Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Ian..
Jofra Archer in England squad for final Test against West Indies

 Pace bowler Jofra Archer is included in the England squad for the deciding Test against West Indies.
England v West Indies: Rahkeem Cornwall takes a superb catch to dismiss Rory Burns

Rahkeem Cornwall takes a superb catch at slip to dismiss Rory Burns on the first day of the final...
Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad [Video]

Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad

James Anderson hopeful Jofra Archer will play the series-deciding third Test against the Windies after the fast bowler revealed he was lacking motivation having been subjected to online racial abuse.

