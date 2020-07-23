England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad

|
Stuart Broad English cricketer
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad puts hosts on verge of victoryStuart Broad's six wickets leave England on the verge of a series victory over West Indies on the third day of the deciding Test at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
BBC News
'James Anderson & Stuart Broad should be cherished - and not written off for the Ashes'James Anderson and Stuart Broad continue to defy any questions about their places in the England team - and may yet have a role to play in Australian conditions.
BBC News
Rory Burns English cricketer
England cricket team Sports team
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad stars on second day of third TestStuart Broad and James Anderson once again show their enduring class as England take a huge step towards winning the series on day two of the third Test against..
BBC News
Pope is England's best young player since Root - VaughanFormer England captain Michael Vaughan says Ollie Pope is England's best young player since the emergence of current skipper Joe Root.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Ollie Pope & Jos Buttler impress on first day of third TestOllie Pope's classy 91 not out gives England the upper hand on the first day of the deciding Test against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team
Richards-Botham Trophy to replace Wisden title in England-West Indies TestsThe Wisden Trophy, contested between England and West Indies in Test cricket, is to be replaced by a new trophy named after Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Ian..
BBC News
Jofra Archer in England squad for final Test against West IndiesPace bowler Jofra Archer is included in the England squad for the deciding Test against West Indies.
BBC News
Old Trafford (area) Human settlement in England
