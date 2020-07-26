consolidated baptist church pkg

Today is the first sunday since governor beshear recommended all churches in the state roll back from holding in- person services.

Beshear informally making this suggestion to help with kentucky's surge in coronavirus cases.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine spoke to a lexington faith leader who says he's been playing it safe since the beginning of the pandemic.

dr. deborah birx met with governor andy beshear and other community and health leaders here in frankfort this morning.

And it wasn't a social call.

She says she had share specific recommendations on how to fight the virus spread here in kentucky.

Dr. deborah birx, response coordinator, white house coronavirus task force: "mandating masks, increasing the call for social distancing, closing bars, restricting indoor dining."

"at that time we expected you know a couple or three weeks, a month maybe we'd be back to business as usual, but as it played out, that has not been the case."

And gaines says he's okay with that.

One reason being...some of his members are particularly vulnerable.

"being a predominately african american church, our first priority is keeping people safe."

Gaines says...fortunately.

..none of his members have died from the virus...though one person was on a ventilator...but has since recovered.

He says it could be a lot worse.

"when we get back to business as usual, the numbers go up."

Back in may...tabernacle baptist church in nicholasville won a lawsuit against the governor...arguing it was unconstitutional to limit mass gatherings.

Since then...churches have been able to lawfully hold in- person services.

Earlier in the week....governor beshear informally asked churches to switch to alternatives like drive ups or virtual service for the next two weeks....reiterating it's a suggestion not a mandate.

Gaines says he's talked to faith leaders who have various opinions.

"both make a good case, or argument, if you will.

I don't ridicule them when they make a different decision.

We just disagree."

Gaines says he applauds state leaders for their decisions...and he hopes for the best outcome possible for everyone.

"just be careful, and know that we're praying for you all as well."

"gaines also adds he believes society serves as a mirror for reopening schools...and the longer it takes for everyone to comply with c-d-c guidelines...the longer it might be for that to happen.

In lexington, bobbi mcswine, abc 36 news."

