Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast

|
Tropical storm Hanna left a trail of devastation along the south Texas coast on Sunday.
It flipped tractor-trailers, downed power lines and tore the roofs off houses in an area already badly hit by COVID-19 infections.
Powerful winds overturned at least three 18-wheeler trucks, shutting down a 2-mile stretch of U.S. Route 77 in Sarita, Texas, near the Mexican border.
At one point more than 283,000 homes and businesses were without electricity.
Hanna made landfall Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane, but was later downgraded to a tropical storm, and is forecast to lose more steam as it moves across Texas and northeastern Mexico.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the weekend said that the storm was especially challenging as it was sweeping through an area of the state that has been the worst hit by the coronavirus.
The White House approved an emergency disaster declaration for Texas.
Hanna still posed a threat, forecasters said, noting it could dump upward of 18 inches of rain in isolated areas of southern Texas through Monday.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Watch: COVID-19 patients along with doctors celebrate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Assam
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40Published
Texas State in the southern United States
White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:57Published
Coronavirus updates: A double-whammy of hurricane season and surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas, HawaiiTexas and Hawaii are coming to grips with two simultaneous natural disasters: Incoming storms and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Lisa Bernhard American journalist
End of eviction bans could worsen COVID spread
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:51Published
Greg Abbott 48th Governor of Texas
Red vs. Red in Texas, With Republicans Battling One Another After Mask OrderThe virus has heightened long-simmering friction in the largest Republican-led state in the country, with Gov. Greg Abbott under attack from within his own..
NYTimes.com
Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47Published
Texas issues statewide requirement on face masks
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
Sarita, Texas Census-designated place in Texas, United States
U.S. Route 77 highway in the United States
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources