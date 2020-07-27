Chelsea Pre Segment

Global  
 

Fame induction ceremony for the class of 2020 - including marvin miller, larry walker, ted simmons and derek jeter if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

-- throughout the week the hall has held virtual legends of the game programs to honor the inductees... with today being the finale featuring derek jeter.

Fellow hall of famers, teammate mariano rivera and yankees manager joe torre reunited with jeter for a conversation to reflect on their first world series championship together in 1996 and how they would build their dynasty.

-- 24 years later, jeter is elected into the hall of fame and has one specific fellow inductee that he's excited to meet... derek jeter: i'm looking forward to spenidng a little time with ted simmons.

Because after we got the call, we went to new york for the press conference, i got a chance to spend some time with larry walker but not with ted.

So, i'm looking forward to getting that opportunity to spend a little time with him.

Joe torre: all he did was show up for work everyday and of course, mariano was the same way.

Derek was 20 -- you were 21 at the time, and far advanced at their age as far as maturity and it was really impressive.

Jeter's speech will be next year on induction sunday.

Keeping things yankees, the pinstripes closed out the season opening sereis




