Things to know this week in Las Vegas

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EFFECT AT L-V-A-C.THE GYM IS TELLING MEMBERS THAT'OSHA' IS REQUIRING ALL THECLUBS TO CLOSE THEIR LOCKERROOMS AND SHOWERS UNTIL FURTHERNOTICE.THE NEW POLICY IS INTENDED TOCURB THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 ATGYMS.BEGINNING TONIGHT...EXPECTNIGHTLY LANE CLOSURES ON THEEYE- 15- SOUTHBOUND.N-DOT SAYS THE RIGHT TRAVELLANE AND SHOULDER WILL BECLOSED FOR 12 MILES---STARTINGAT WARM SPRINGS ROAD.THE TEMPORARY CLOSURES RUN UPUNTIL FRIDAY MORNING.N-DOT SAYS SURVEYING WORK ISBEING DONE IN RELATION TO THEFUTURE 'XPRESSWEST' HIGH-SPEEDRAIL PROJECT.THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ARE ONTHE WAY TO CANADA FOR THE 20-20





