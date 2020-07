Vijaya Lakshmi attempts suicide: She was being 'harassed' | Oneindia News

Tamil actress Vijaya Lakshmi allegedly attempted suicide on Sunday.

She cited social media abuse and bullying as the reasons that drove her to the extreme step.

Vijaya Lakshmi released several videos where she alleged followers of Naam Thamizhar party leader Seeman and Panankattu Padai's Hari Nadar of harassing her over difference of opinions.

