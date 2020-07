A Canadian farm has put possibly the world's biggest face mask on a 12-metre tall apple figure to encourage people to wear face masks to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The figure, named Mr Applehead, has attracted locals to the farm and the footage filmed on July 26 shows several having their picture taken with the masked apple.

Face masks have been made mandatory inside of commercial businesses in Northumberland County.