Gold hits all-time high on global jitters
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Gold hits all-time high on global jitters

Gold prices are at all-time highs as jitters mount over the global health crisis and rising U.S.-China tensions.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

