Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has publicly apologised to his wife, Kim Kardashian West, after attacking the reality TV star and her family on social media throughout the last week, during which he accused her of cheating on him and trying to force him into hospital

Damon Dash disagrees with Kim Kardashian about Kanye West's state of mind Damon Dash has insisted Kanye West is not “crazy” and dismissed Kim Kardashian's comments that her husband is in the midst of a "complicated" and "painful" bipolar episode.

Kelly Price, who collaborated with Kanye West on his popular "Ultralight Beam" song, advises against "perpetuating negativity" toward the rapper because "we..

Kanye West is reportedly refusing to see Kim Kardashian West has sparked concern in recent days with a string of erratic social media posts and a bizarre appearance at a rally for his presidential campaign in South Carolina.

The Internet refuses to turn off especially when there are juicy headline-generating content like...

In a new statement... *Kim Kardashian West* has appealed for "compassion and empathy" for *Kanye...

Rapper Kanye West tweeted a public apology to his wife Kim Kardashian West after he wrote a series of...