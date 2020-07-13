Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

For the love of the game (7-26-20)
Video Credit: KQTV - Published
For the love of the game (7-26-20)
For the love of the game (7-26-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

We all have our favorite sports teams that we cheer for... but do we know why or where the passion comes from?

Kq2's chris roush brings us more on why sports mean so much to two area retired coaches... &lt;&lt;(chris standup: adlib)(nat sound: homer and charles talking)homer ulmer...and charles roush, my grandfather, has a friendship spanning decades...which features quite a few stories to share...(sot, homer ulmer: "we've got a winning streak going.")these stories aren't possible though..if a passion for sports didn't start somewhere...(nat sound: walking through grass)the country schools charie roush attended during the early 1940s don't exist today, but the memories still remain(sot, charles roush: )sports played a big part in his early education...no matter the country school, sports were involved...(sot, charles roush: ")so as these two chatted it up and looked back at the years of coaching memories...it's hard for these two to imagine a life without sports, but they do know sports play an intricate role in kids' lives..(sot, homer ulmer: "i had a lot of fun.

It was part of their education.")another highlight of the two retired ball coaches 30-minute conversation...they knew how much their teams wanted to win, but at the same time... these two may have established something in their players that take us truly back to what sports are about...(sot, homer ulmer: play to win, but if we don't it's okay.")>>




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

England v West Indies: Michael Vaughan believes lockdown did Stuart Broad 'the world of good'

Michael Vaughan believes that time away from cricket during lockdown may have helped Stuart Broad...
BBC Sport - Published

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams ‘excited’ to portray a queer superhero in love in her new X-Men film

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has said she is “excited” to play a queer superhero in love...
PinkNews - Published

David Ruprecht 2020 Update: Here's What the 'Supermarket Sweep' Host Is Doing Now!

Supermarket Sweep is now streaming on Netflix and people are falling in love with the show and host...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Can This Sensual Scorpio Woman Find Love With Her Sexiest Astrology Matches? | Elite Daily [Video]

Can This Sensual Scorpio Woman Find Love With Her Sexiest Astrology Matches? | Elite Daily

We set a Scorpio up with her sexiest love matches and they did NOT disappoint. Astrology by Valeria Mesa and https://www.astrology-zodiac-signs.com/ Scorpios are the most sensual sign of the zodiac,..

Credit: Elite Daily     Duration: 08:09Published
Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Actress Kelly Preston — known for “Jerry Maguire” and “For Love of the Game” — has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published
Remembering 'SpaceCamp,' 'Jerry Maguire' and 'For Love of the Game' Actress Kelly Preston | THR News [Video]

Remembering 'SpaceCamp,' 'Jerry Maguire' and 'For Love of the Game' Actress Kelly Preston | THR News

Kelly Preston, the actress who starred in such movies as 'Jerry Maguire,' 'SpaceCamp,' 'For Love of the Game', and, most recently, opposite husband John Travolta in 'Gotti,' has died. She was 57.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:06Published