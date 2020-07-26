|
Kelly Ripa Tears Up Discussing Regis Philbin's Passing
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Kelly Ripa Tears Up Discussing Regis Philbin's Passing
While addressing Regis Philbin's passing on "Live With Kelly And Ryan", Philbin's former co-host Kelly Ripa got emotional reflecting on her relationship with the television icon.
