Kelly Ripa Tears Up Discussing Regis Philbin's Passing
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:51s - Published
While addressing Regis Philbin's passing on "Live With Kelly And Ryan", Philbin's former co-host Kelly Ripa got emotional reflecting on her relationship with the television icon.

