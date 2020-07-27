The Witcher Gets A Prequel; Previewing NASA's Perseverance Launch | Digital Trends Live 7.27.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 3 minutes ago The Witcher Gets A Prequel; Previewing NASA's Perseverance Launch | Digital Trends Live 7.27.20 On Digital Trends Live today: 300 NBA fans will be able to project themselves into the stands at games - we talk through the NBA fan experience with Sara Zuckert; Our space expert, Georgina Torbet, breaks down all the tech that's getting sent to Mars with the Perseverance launch on Thursday; Drew Prindle joins for Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet and the best tech-ish crowdfunding campaigns from around the interwebs; In the news: The big tech antitrust hearing with the CEOs from Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple will be Wednesday; Garmin is struggling to get back online after the ransomware attack; Samsung teases all phones ahead of Unpacked; Rivian announces that they'll start delivering its trucks and SUVs in summer 2021; The Witcher gets a prequel that takes place 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia; and NASA to conduct one final readiness check today on the Perseverance hardware. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this