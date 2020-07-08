Global  
 

Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s
Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border

Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border

Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli military on Monday at the Lebanon-Israel border, Lebanese sources familiar with the operation said.

Francis Maguire reports.

5 Rafale jets land safely at UAE's Al Dharfa airbase: Indian Air Force

 All the five Rafale aircraft, on way to India to be inducted into IAF, landed safely at the Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on Monday after a sortie in excess of seven..
Israel and Hezbollah trade fire across Lebanon border

 It comes after days of heightened tension after a Hezbollah fighter was killed allegedly by Israel.
Thousands of Israelis protest government handling of pandemic [Video]

Thousands of Israelis protest government handling of pandemic

Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on Saturday against his handling of the coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

Lebanese accused of financing Hezbollah returns home [Video]

Lebanese accused of financing Hezbollah returns home

Businessman released early from US jail after serving three years for funding the Lebanese group that US officials aim to classify as a terrorist organisation.

French foreign minister in Lebanon to push reform [Video]

French foreign minister in Lebanon to push reform

Paris has backed successive governments in Lebanon but the country has nosedived into crisis.

French foreign minister: 'no alternative' to IMF bailout for Lebanon

 French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday urged Lebanon to relaunch negotiations for an International Monetary Fund a bailout and reiterated..
