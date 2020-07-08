Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Israel Country in Western Asia
5 Rafale jets land safely at UAE's Al Dharfa airbase: Indian Air ForceAll the five Rafale aircraft, on way to India to be inducted into IAF, landed safely at the Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on Monday after a sortie in excess of seven..
IndiaTimes
Israel and Hezbollah trade fire across Lebanon borderIt comes after days of heightened tension after a Hezbollah fighter was killed allegedly by Israel.
BBC News
Thousands of Israelis protest government handling of pandemic
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
Hezbollah Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group
Lebanese accused of financing Hezbollah returns home
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38Published
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
French foreign minister in Lebanon to push reform
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40Published
French foreign minister: 'no alternative' to IMF bailout for LebanonFrench Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday urged Lebanon to relaunch negotiations for an International Monetary Fund a bailout and reiterated..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this