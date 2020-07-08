Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses Israel of fabricating border clash

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hezbollah Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group
Hezbollah fighters battle Israeli troops on northern frontier
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:54Published
Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
Israel and Hezbollah trade fire across Lebanon borderIt comes after days of heightened tension after a Hezbollah fighter was killed allegedly by Israel.
BBC News
Lebanese accused of financing Hezbollah returns home
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38Published
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
French foreign minister in Lebanon to push reform
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40Published
French foreign minister: 'no alternative' to IMF bailout for LebanonFrench Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday urged Lebanon to relaunch negotiations for an International Monetary Fund a bailout and reiterated..
WorldNews
Israel Country in Western Asia
5 Rafale jets land safely at UAE's Al Dharfa airbase: Indian Air ForceAll the five Rafale aircraft, on way to India to be inducted into IAF, landed safely at the Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on Monday after a sortie in excess of seven..
IndiaTimes
Syria Country in the Middle East
Syrian refugees grow crops from old mattresses
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:58Published
Iran: We’ll make US regret harassing airlinerTehran has pledged that it will take necessary action to make Washington regret the recent harassment of an Iranian passenger plane by two US fighter jets...
WorldNews
Blast in Syrian market town near Turkish border kills eight peopleA bomb that exploded on Sunday morning in a vegetable market in a north Syrian border town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killed eight people..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this