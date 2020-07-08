Global  
 

Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses Israel of fabricating border clash
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses Israel of fabricating border clash

Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses Israel of fabricating border clash

Tensions high in northern Israel, days after Hezbollah fighter killed in apparent Israeli air strike in Syria.

Hezbollah fighters battle Israeli troops on northern frontier [Video]

Hezbollah fighters battle Israeli troops on northern frontier

Tensions high in northern Israel, days after Hezbollah fighter killed in apparent Israeli air strike in Syria.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:54Published
Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border [Video]

Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border

Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli military on Monday at the Lebanon-Israel border, Lebanese sources familiar with the operation said. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Israel and Hezbollah trade fire across Lebanon border

 It comes after days of heightened tension after a Hezbollah fighter was killed allegedly by Israel.
BBC News
Lebanese accused of financing Hezbollah returns home [Video]

Lebanese accused of financing Hezbollah returns home

Businessman released early from US jail after serving three years for funding the Lebanese group that US officials aim to classify as a terrorist organisation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published

French foreign minister in Lebanon to push reform [Video]

French foreign minister in Lebanon to push reform

Paris has backed successive governments in Lebanon but the country has nosedived into crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

French foreign minister: 'no alternative' to IMF bailout for Lebanon

 French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday urged Lebanon to relaunch negotiations for an International Monetary Fund a bailout and reiterated..
WorldNews

5 Rafale jets land safely at UAE's Al Dharfa airbase: Indian Air Force

 All the five Rafale aircraft, on way to India to be inducted into IAF, landed safely at the Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on Monday after a sortie in excess of seven..
IndiaTimes

Syrian refugees grow crops from old mattresses [Video]

Syrian refugees grow crops from old mattresses

Syrian refugees, working with experts from University of Sheffield and the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR, are using hydroponic farming to grow vertical gardens.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published

Iran: We’ll make US regret harassing airliner

 Tehran has pledged that it will take necessary action to make Washington regret the recent harassment of an Iranian passenger plane by two US fighter jets...
WorldNews

Blast in Syrian market town near Turkish border kills eight people

 A bomb that exploded on Sunday morning in a vegetable market in a north Syrian border town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killed eight people..
WorldNews

Lebanon's Hezbollah denies military clash with Israel

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Beirut, July 27 (Petra) -- Hezbollah in Lebanon denied Monday clashes...
MENAFN.com - Published Also reported by •SBS


Fighting on Lebanon Border as Tensions Rise Between Israel and Hezbollah

The Israeli military says it thwarted a raid by Hezbollah in a disputed area along its northern...
NYTimes.com - Published

Netanyahu says 'Hezbollah playing with fire' after Lebanon border incident

Prime minister and Defense Minister Gantz issue warning to Hezbollah and Lebanon after reported...
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •BBC News



