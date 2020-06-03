HRD Minister chairs high-level meeting on 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launched Drug Discovery Hackathon on July 02. Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also joined the launch ceremony. Hackathon was launched via video conferencing. CSIR DG, Dr. Shekhar C Mande said, "CSIR is extremely pleased to participate in this Drug Discovery Hackathon."
Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Ramesh Pokhriyal launched 'TULIP- Urban Learning Internship Program' in the national capital on June 04. The program was launched under Smart Cities Mission of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. While addressing the gathering, Puri said, "India has a substantial pool of technical graduates who should be given a chance to be a part of the urban transformation of India. TULIP would help such young graduates in attaining valuable training and experience."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet meeting in the national capital on June 03. The meeting took place at Prime Minister's Office, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the meeting. Union Ministers RS Prasad, Smriti Irani and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also attended the meeting in Delhi.
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda on July 27, held a meeting on guidelines for setting up bulk drug parks and medical devices parks in the country. The new guidelines will..