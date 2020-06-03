HRD Minister chairs high-level meeting on 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon

Global  
 

Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on July 27 chaired a high-level meeting on Smart India Hackathon.

During the meeting, he discussed achievements of the previous editions of hackathon.

He said, "Over 10,000 students will participate in the Hackathon and as many as 1,200 teams will participate in the event." Smart India Hackathon's fourth edition will be start on August 01.

