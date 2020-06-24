Global  
 

Commemorations held 67 years after Korean Armistice Agreement
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Commemorations held 67 years after Korean Armistice Agreement

The three-year Korean War was brought to an end by a ceasefire agreement, but a permanent peace treaty has never been reached.

Korean War Korean War 1950–1953 war between North and South Korea

Today in History for July 27th

 Highlights of this day in history: An armistice ends the Korean War; A House panel votes to impeach President Richard Nixon; A pipe bomb explodes at the Atlanta..
USATODAY.com

The children of Korean War prisoners who never came home

 South Korea largely forgot its prisoners of war. Now their children are fighting for recognition.
BBC News
PM Modi salutes bravehearts of Korean War on 70th anniversary [Video]

PM Modi salutes bravehearts of Korean War on 70th anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War appreciated the efforts made by President Moon Jae-In to preserve and promote peace in the Korean peninsula. PM Modi said, "On this special occasion, I salute all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for establishing peace in the Korean peninsula. India is proud to have contributed to this cause by deploying 60 Para Field Hospital in the Korean Peninsula during the War. I also appreciate the efforts made by President Moon Jae-In to preserve and promote peace in the Korean peninsula."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
Korean War: Marking the 70th anniversary [Video]

Korean War: Marking the 70th anniversary

The war began on June 25, 1950, with a surprise attack by troops across the border that separated North and South Korea.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

Korean Armistice Agreement Korean Armistice Agreement 1953 document ending the Korean War's major hostilities


This Day in History: Truman Orders US Forces to Korea (Saturday, June 27) [Video]

This Day in History: Truman Orders US Forces to Korea (Saturday, June 27)

This Day in History: Truman Orders US Forces to Korea June 27, 1950 The U.S. President's order came after 90,000 North Korean troops invaded South Korea. A U.N. Security Council approved the U.S...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published