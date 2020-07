Remembering TV Host Regis Philbin | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:57s - Published 7 minutes ago Remembering TV Host Regis Philbin | THR News Regis Philbin, the long-running host of talk shows and game shows such as 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' died on Friday night of natural causes at the age of 88, according to a family statement on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this James Jr RT @TheView: REMEMBERING REGIS PHILBIN: After he passed away at 88, the co-hosts look back on the TV icon’s legacy and one of his beloved a… 1 hour ago PIX11 News REMEMBERING REGIS: Regis Philbin, the legendary television and game show host, died on July 24 in Greenwich, Connec… https://t.co/LdE3uvm8e4 1 hour ago Linda Geraghty RT @GMA: Remembering Regis Philbin: We’re celebrating the life of the beloved talk show and game show host. https://t.co/PaeZQ2e6lA https:/… 2 hours ago ☀️🦋 I ❤️ my nieces ☀️🦋 RT @GMA: “Regis loved people. People loved Regis.” We’re remembering Regis Philbin’s greatest TV moments as tributes continue to pour in… 2 hours ago grandted 212. Remembering Regis Philbin, Legendary Television Host https://t.co/FpljMdNZT1 3 hours ago