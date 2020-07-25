Regis Philbin Has Died At 88

(CNN) Legendary broadcaster Regis Philbin has died, according to a statement shared by his family on Saturday.

"We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the statement said.

Philbin was the host of numerous television shows, including the morning talk show "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," which he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford.