Best of Regis Philbin on morning TV
Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 03:30s - Published
Legendary television host Regis Philbin has passed away at the age of 88.

In honor of the icon, here's a look at some of his best moments on morning TV.

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday. Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family..

Regis Philbin Exits, Stage Right, At 88 [Video]

Just a month before his 89th birthday, longtime television host Regis Philbin has died of natural causes. Philbin was the host of the morning talk show 'Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,' which he..

Regis Philbin Has Died At 88 [Video]

(CNN) Legendary broadcaster Regis Philbin has died, according to a statement shared by his family on Saturday. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and..

