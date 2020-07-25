|
|
|
|
TV host Regis Philbin has sadly died aged 88
|
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 01:14s - Published
Legendary TV star Regis Philbin has died at the age of 88.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Hollywood has lost a star. Regis Philbin has sadly died, People confirmed on Saturday afternoon. The...
E! Online - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca •Belfast Telegraph
|
TV legend Regis Philbin died Friday, July 24 at the age of 88. In this “Sunday Morning” profile...
CBS News - Published
Also reported by •CNA
|
Regis Philbin, the talk- and game-show host who regaled America over morning coffee with Kathie Lee...
Seattle Times - Published
Also reported by •Billboard.com •Japan Today
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Regis Philbin dead at 88
TV star Regis Philbin died on Saturday. Here is a tribute to his career.
Credit: KHSLPublished
|
Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88
Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday. Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18Published
|
|