Native New Yorker, Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Dies At 88
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:50s - Published
People across the country are remembering Regis Philbin.
The native New Yorker died Friday following a career that lasted more than 60 years; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
