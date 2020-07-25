Global  
 

Native New Yorker, Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Dies At 88
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
People across the country are remembering Regis Philbin.

The native New Yorker died Friday following a career that lasted more than 60 years; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

