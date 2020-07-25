REGIS PHILBIN, TELEVISION PERSONALITY AND HOST, DIES AT 88

Philbin died of natural causes Friday night, just over a month before his 89th birthday, according to a statement from his family provided by manager Lewis Kay.

T-v icon has passed away.

Regis philiban's family shared today that he died overnight at age 88.

He would've turned 89 next month.

Philbin was known best for co-hosting t-v's long-running "live with regis and kathie lee..."

And later : "live with regis and kelly."

He also hosted abc's quiz show, "who wants to be a millionaire?"

He was nominated for 37 daytime emmy awards throughout his career and won six.

The new york native grew up in the bronx.

Tributes to the beloved star are pouring in online --- his family released a statement saying "his family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him -- for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into