Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Regis Philbin Has Died
Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Regis Philbin Has Died
R.I.P.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nas, Ghostface Killah + Raekwon Remember Regis Philbin W/ A Couple Unforgettable Hip-Hop Moments: “What A Great Brother”

Nas, Ghostface Killah + Raekwon Remember Regis Philbin W/ A Couple Unforgettable Hip-Hop Moments: “What A Great Brother” New York rappers Nas and Ghostface Killah are keeping the memory of TV icon Regis Philbin alive. The...
SOHH - Published

Regis Philbin's Final Resting Place Revealed

Find out where the late Regis Philbin is going to be buried – TMZ Aw! See who Selena Gomez is...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Kathie Lee Gifford Recalls the Last Time She Saw Regis Philbin Before His Death

Kathie Lee Gifford appeared on Monday's episode of Today and recalled the last time she saw the late...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comMediaite



Tweets about this

DaviCrimmins

Davi SINCE A LOT OF YOU DIDN’T BELIEVE THE STORY OF MY TERRIFYING WEEKEND. I present: CAttack; A #Horror Trilogy 🐈 Comm… https://t.co/LiQZXMcRIi 6 minutes ago

whatjack_saw

Jack RT @NBCNews: Regis Philbin, longtime television host who held the Guinness World Record for most hours on camera on US television, has died… 16 minutes ago

lizcokeing

Liz Cokeing So this weekend I was talking about how Regis Philbin died but the whole tome I thought it was actually Alex Trebek… https://t.co/8mA0i3ZPN2 16 minutes ago

NCRonline

NCR The Catholic talk- and game-show host whose career in television spanned six decades, died July 24 at age 88. https://t.co/lUeZeNEUzB 27 minutes ago

pjmtz2

pam RT @ABC: BREAKING: Regis Philbin, who became a household name in the 1980s cohosting "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" and later padded an… 33 minutes ago

theoddgirl18

Kristina RT @TODAYshow: Legendary television host Regis Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, and now he’s being remembered for his 60-year care… 35 minutes ago

Lucreci22321043

Lucrecia RT @KingNickZaza: Regis Philbin is dead and you selfish assholes can't do ANYTHING but talk about riots and protesting and which political… 41 minutes ago

KingNickZaza

Nick Zaza Regis Philbin is dead and you selfish assholes can't do ANYTHING but talk about riots and protesting and which poli… https://t.co/24gM6gK4OW 54 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Regis Philbin Dies At Age 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin Dies At Age 88

Legendary television host Regis Philbin has died from natural causes nearly one month before his 89th birthday. Following the news, his longtime colleague Kathie Lee Gifford paid a tearful tribute to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:58Published
Remembering TV Host Regis Philbin | THR News [Video]

Remembering TV Host Regis Philbin | THR News

Regis Philbin, the long-running host of talk shows and game shows such as 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' died on Friday night of natural causes at the age of 88, according to a family statement on..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:57Published
Kelly Ripa Tears Up Discussing Regis Philbin's Passing [Video]

Kelly Ripa Tears Up Discussing Regis Philbin's Passing

While addressing Regis Philbin's passing on "Live With Kelly And Ryan", Philbin's former co-host Kelly Ripa got emotional reflecting on her relationship with the television icon.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:51Published