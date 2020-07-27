Global  
 

REMEMBERING REGIS PHILBIN
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
REMEMBERING REGIS PHILBIN
for 15 years kathie lee remembers her late co star
And each other - for fifteen years, kathie lee remembers her late co-star with nbc's anne thompson.

Theirs was a friendship marked by laughter.... is this the way it's going to be?

Every morning?

And for 15 years, first new york hello america!

Then america loved to laugh with regis and kathie lee he was like playing ping pong at the highest level.

Verbal ping pong.

And if you could keep up with regis, there was no end to where it would go.

We're role models, reeg for dysfunctional people.

Today, kathie lee gifford remembering regis philbin... we had the same sense of humor.

And i was not afraid of him and he sure as heck was not afraid of me.

And we just took off like a rocket.

Just in case people don't know who we are we should introduce our selves... this is regis and i'm kathie lee yeah that's right..

We had f-u-n.

And and it's contagious he was the most grateful person in the world.

He never forgot where he came from.

50 years ago i was a page right here he just was always comfortable in his own skin and always felt like the luckiest guy in the world.

Two weeks ago, kathie lee and regis and his wife joy shared a final meal.... joy telling kathie lee... and the day that we came to have lunch with you, she said was the last




