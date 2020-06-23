Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Family pays tribute to ‘people’s President’ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Family pays tribute to ‘people’s President’ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary

Family pays tribute to ‘people’s President’ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary

Family of former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam paid tribute on his death anniversary on Monday.

The family had gathered at Kalam’s memorial in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to pay their tributes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to the former President.

Shah took to Twitter and said Kalam left “indelible marks on science, politics”.

“Tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity.

A People’s President, who left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics,” Shah tweeted.

BJP President JP Nadda also paid his tribute to the “people’s president”.

“My heartfelt tribute to former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his death anniversary.

He was a people’s President whose ideal life will keep on inspiring the people of the country,” Nadda tweeted.

This year marked the fifth anniversary of Kalam’s death.

Kalam was the 11th President of India who died due to cardiac arrest.

An aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Known as the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s significant work include the development of Indian ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alok70177079

alok RT @htTweets: #WATCH | Family pays tribute to ‘people’s President’ Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. Union Home Minister @Amit… 41 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #WATCH | Family pays tribute to ‘people’s President’ Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. Union Home Mini… https://t.co/22FiwCzsA1 2 hours ago

HPoolMail

Hartlepool Mail Family pays tribute to Hartlepool cyclist Graham Pattison who died following crash on A689 https://t.co/jlrVFEQIST 5 hours ago

GennaSeymour

Genevieve Pearson Such sad news especially of someone so young who played such a vital role in bringing rugby to the people. RIP. 'D… https://t.co/Lm4XC49Bn3 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi pays tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on Mann ki Baat | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on Mann ki Baat | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army recaptured..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published
Hollywood studio's online convention to pay tribute to former President Kalam [Video]

Hollywood studio's online convention to pay tribute to former President Kalam

Pink Jaguars Entertainment, Hollywood Media and Film Production Company based in Los Angeles, USA on July 25 inaugurated "Mission Kalam", an online zoom convention to pay tribute to late President Dr..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:56Published
Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda pay floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary [Video]

Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda pay floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on June 23 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on the occasion of his death anniversary, at the Civil Hospital..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published