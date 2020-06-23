Family pays tribute to ‘people’s President’ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary

Family of former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam paid tribute on his death anniversary on Monday.

The family had gathered at Kalam’s memorial in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to pay their tributes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to the former President.

Shah took to Twitter and said Kalam left “indelible marks on science, politics”.

“Tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity.

A People’s President, who left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics,” Shah tweeted.

BJP President JP Nadda also paid his tribute to the “people’s president”.

“My heartfelt tribute to former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his death anniversary.

He was a people’s President whose ideal life will keep on inspiring the people of the country,” Nadda tweeted.

This year marked the fifth anniversary of Kalam’s death.

Kalam was the 11th President of India who died due to cardiac arrest.

An aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Known as the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s significant work include the development of Indian ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.