UPD welcomes new K-9

Utica Police Department was able to add a new police dog to its K-9 team through a donation from Adirondack Bank.

Dog.... thanks to adirondack bank.

Adirondack bank donated eight thousand dollars to the city of utica.

This is k-9 dak!

Get it?

Adiron-dak!

The donation will help train dak....and his police officer handler and partner kyle piersall....in narcotics detection.

2:01:50 he's going to be helping keeping drugs off the street and that's reallyimportas community.

If we can keep drugs away from our kids, we can't think of a better way tout 2:02:02 it was a very easy decision to make and we are proud to be part of it.

We wish the police department and dak the best of luck 2:02:13 the partners expect to be fully certified in narcotics detectn by ptember.

Dais a ar and a half o rightnow.

He e other k-9s.

The lake house is now open in sylvan beach.

This is the