UPD welcomes new K-9

Dog.... thanks to adirondack bank.
Adirondack bank donated eight thousand dollars to the city of utica.
This is k-9 dak!
Get it?
Adiron-dak!
The donation will help train dak....and his police officer handler and partner kyle piersall....in narcotics detection.
2:01:50 he's going to be helping keeping drugs off the street and that's reallyimportas community.
If we can keep drugs away from our kids, we can't think of a better way tout 2:02:02 it was a very easy decision to make and we are proud to be part of it.
We wish the police department and dak the best of luck 2:02:13 the partners expect to be fully certified in narcotics detectn by ptember.
Dais a ar and a half o rightnow.
He e other k-9s.
The lake house is now open in sylvan beach.
This is the
