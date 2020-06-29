Global  
 

Doja Cat Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Mocking Others for Being Scared of Virus On Friday, Doja Cat revealed in an interview with Capital XTRA that she was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Doja said she experienced a “four day symptom freak-out,” but has since recovered and is “fine.” Doja Cat, to Capital XTRA Doja’s diagnosis is an ironic twist, given that the “Say So” singer took to Instagram Live in March to make fun of others for being afraid of COVID-19.

Doja Cat, via BuzzFeed News She even referred to the deadly virus, which has killed over 130,000 people so far in the United States, as a “flu.” Doja Cat, via BuzzFeed News

