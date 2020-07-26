Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

University Hospitals' 'playbook' serves as syllabus for schools reopening amid COVID-19
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:13s - Published
University Hospitals' 'playbook' serves as syllabus for schools reopening amid COVID-19

University Hospitals' 'playbook' serves as syllabus for schools reopening amid COVID-19

University Hospitals' 'playbook' serves as syllabus for schools reopening amid COVID-19

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bradwilliams69

Brad Williams RT @WEWS: University Hospitals' 'playbook' serves as syllabus for schools reopening amid COVID-19 https://t.co/EKGouNmKN1 11 hours ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland University Hospitals' 'playbook' serves as syllabus for schools reopening amid COVID-19 https://t.co/EKGouNmKN1 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jackson Public Schools go virtual [Video]

Jackson Public Schools go virtual

The Board of Trustees held a special meeting Friday

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:40Published
Virtual Roundtable: Parents | Safely Back to School [Video]

Virtual Roundtable: Parents | Safely Back to School

ABC Action News had the opportunity to speak with parents about opening schools amid the pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 36:17Published
Virtual Roundtable: Elementary school students | Back to School [Video]

Virtual Roundtable: Elementary school students | Back to School

ABC Action News had the opportunity to speak with elementary school students about opening schools amid the pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 30:37Published