If You Have Arrhythmia, Here's Why You Should Lay Off The Booze

Young people who hit the bottle too hard, too often, are at greater risk of dying when hospitalized for arrhythmia than moderate drinkers or teetotallers.

A new study shows younger adults who abuse alcohol are nearly 75% more likely to die than their more abstemious peers.

Those hospitalized with arrhythmia, who also had clogged arteries, diabetes, or were aged 45 to 54 years, were also at increased risk for death.