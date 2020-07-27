Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First Look: "The Fifth Day"
Video Credit: OWN - Affiliate - Duration: 00:30s - Published
First Look: 'The Fifth Day'
Lady Mae goes to see Tara James and returns with a startling revelation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

-This is the last Sunday before they tear down Calvary.-We're going to see this church of ours one last timebefore it's gone forever.-Let me come with you to see Tara.It's dangerous down there.Especially dangerous for this Skankswho wants to take my house.Pray for her.-We are getting divorced.-This isn't completely your father's fault.-What did you do?-The house is in play.-You're gonna let one mistake rull the rest of our life?-One mistake!I lied every day for 40 years to everyone in this family.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

gman8686jerry

maximus @MikeTanier Ur article about Darnold is a joke like u are. Saying that Adams deserved a raise is just insane. First… https://t.co/a4KuBcVSR5 1 hour ago

JCI_SecuritySME

Eric Eddy #fedscoop | Marine Corps base gets military’s first look at ‘ultra wideband’ 5G | https://t.co/ut554Yd5Hn | Anothe… https://t.co/F13dvenyD4 2 hours ago

RoxBaseball

Brockton Rox RT @davidmaher08: The Rox then head on the road to visit the @SilverKnightsNH for the third time in NH and fifth meeting of 2020. The teams… 2 hours ago

daycoder

hywel “How did you fix it?”, she asked. I showed her first thing that worked, which was maybe the fifth thing I tried. I… https://t.co/mYPN7txhSu 2 hours ago

davidmaher08

David Maher The Rox then head on the road to visit the @SilverKnightsNH for the third time in NH and fifth meeting of 2020. The… https://t.co/hYOYJJp4Xu 3 hours ago

Publishquest

Cody Pelletier RT @DarwinSotf: Friend: Nobody has seen you in over a month Me: Yeah, left Facebook, don't get out much anymore, assumed a new identity.… 7 hours ago

prettytings1

𝕋𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕦𝕣𝕖𝕤 𝕋𝕙𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕤 😽💕 OK so basically me and DJ was at school but we haven’t made it official so we’re just best friends. So I have firs… https://t.co/UoLm66usEh 7 hours ago

deflacja

crypto_deflacja @j0hnnyw00 "Look to my coming on the first light of the fifth day, at dawn look to the east" I hope You come back… https://t.co/U8oiy9Vc9V 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

First Look: "The Sixth Day" [Video]

First Look: "The Sixth Day"

An old enemy returns, pushing Lady Mae to reveal a family secret.

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 00:30Published
First Look: "The Second Day" [Video]

First Look: "The Second Day"

Bishop and Lady Mae take a walk through their history when they visit Mavis's club as a potential venue. Jacob uncovers a shocking revelation about the history of the Greenleaf family home.

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 00:30Published
First Look: "The Fourth Day" [Video]

First Look: "The Fourth Day"

Grace discovers a key informant during her investigation into Edenvale Lending. Charity's desire to honor the church's past may threaten her future within it. Bishop decides to take the issue of the..

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 00:30Published