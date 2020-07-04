Decatur fifth grader touches lives, keeps people laughing during coronavirus pandemic

Global  
 

During the ongoing pandemic -- you may have found it difficult to keep your sense of humor.

Well -- that's not the case with this month's "hometown hero" this morning - i want to introduce you to a young boy from decatur who is looking past his own medical challenges to bring others a dose of happiness.

Nats 11 year old ethan lybrand is quite the jokester.

Nats at a time we could all use a few more laughs.

Nats and while he puts on a strong face with a big smile ... what you can't see with ethan ... is no laughing matter.

"we were devastated."

It started back when he was just two years old.

John lybrand - ethan's father "i remember where i was doing when the doctor told us.

It will be one of those days i will never forget.

" ethan was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

"it was scary."

Duchenne.

A debilitating neuromuscular disease affecting every organ in this little energetic boy's body - making it difficult to walk.

Jordan lybrand - ethan's mother "what you consider a normal life for your child was taken away."

And cutting short the time they will get to spend with him.

" my son will only " but as time went on ... "it became our normal.

" a life decision that was made for them ... they eventually embraced.

Jordan lybrand - ethan's mother "it was kind of like okay, this is what we have, this is what we have to face and so let's just make the best of it and live every single day to the fullest."

The family decided to get involved with the muscular dystrophy association.

... and little ethan stepped up ... ethan lybrand "i just feel like ... in a very big way.

"putting people before yourself.

It just brings joy to me."

First - ethan volunteered for clinical trials.

They were painful, but somehow, he saw the greater good.

Josh lybrand "he said even if it doesn't help me, if it helps someone else, i'd be willing to do that."

You see, ethan has already accepted his reality.

Maybe that's why it's so natural for him to want to lift the spirits of others, even his parents.

"his reaction to everything that has come his way is definitely what gets us by too."

Nats earlier this year, ethan's incredible sense of optimism nats and that infectious laugh ... nats got the attention of the national m-d-a lynn o'connor vos - mda president / ceo "i think he's becoming the signature person right now for mda bringing that positive outlook and also a little bit of laughter."

In january, this kid comic from decatur, alabama was named m-d-a national ambassador.

Lynn o'connor vos "someone like ethan has figured out how to take his situation and turned it into a very positive and very upbeat outlook on life."

These days - that outlook is from inside his home - under quarantine - to protect his lungs from coronavirus.

He understands ... but it's still a bummer.

Ethan lybrand "it is honestly sad that i don't get to see my friends and the people that i am used to seeing."

Nats so what's a cooped up kid to do.

He created a joke series!

Nats for 42 days, nats ethan took to social media ... and told a joke every day.

Nats not only to raise money for a cure for his disease ... but to also bring a smile and hope to thousands across the country, who are also going through a really tough time now.

Ethan lybrand "making people smile everyday.

Giving them something to look forward to every day.

" gfx of responses and the response?

Overwhelming.

Just look at some of "thank you" notes ethan received about his jokes touching so many lives.

Here's a kid with a life-shortening disease who's thinking of others especially during these uncertain times.

Ethan lybrand "we felt like it would be a nice thing to do.

While coronavirus was around making people feel like they were not alone in this."

Nats ethan made such an impact with his jokes ... nats newsweek named him one of their "heroes of the pandemic" for reminding us to never lose our sense of humor.

Nats lynn o'connor vos "and you know someone as bright and little bit of sunshine from someone like ethan every day.

It makes everybody smile."

We all make choices in life.

Some of them are already made for us.

Ethan's choice is turning his disability ... to an ability ... from his funny bone ... aimed right at our hearts.

Nats jordan lybrand "people tell us he is lucky to have you but we are the lucky ones because he has impacted our lives tremendously."

Pat: can y'all ever get tired of listening to these jokes?

No.

Neither can we.

Waay 31 news we've posted a link in this story on our website if you would like to donate to m-d-a through ethan's "joke a day" campaign.

In the meantime -- if you know someone like ethan who goes above and beyond in their community -- go to our website and nominate them for next month's




