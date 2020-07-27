Donald Trump's close aide infected with Covid; officials deny risk to President

A close aide of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Robert O'Brien, national security advisor to the President of the United States of America is currently in 'self isolation', and working from a 'secure location off-site', as per White House officials quoted in news reports.

Officials added that there is no risk of exposure to President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

O'Brien is the senior-most official in the US to have contracted the disease.

He currently has 'mild symptoms', as per the White House.

Earlier, Trump's personal valet, and Pence's press secretary had tested positive for Covid infection.

In order to keep the President and the Vice President safe, daily testing has been mandated for those who come into close contact with the two.

The US is currently the worst-hit country by the pandemic with over 41 lakh cases of infection, and over 1.45 lakh deaths caused due to the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus so far.

The outbreak may cast a shadow over Trump's re-election bid in November 2020, in which he is pitted against the Democratic party's Joe Biden.

Biden is former US Vice President who served under Barack Obama.