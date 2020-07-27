Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump's close aide infected with Covid; officials deny risk to President
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Donald Trump's close aide infected with Covid; officials deny risk to President

Donald Trump's close aide infected with Covid; officials deny risk to President

A close aide of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Robert O'Brien, national security advisor to the President of the United States of America is currently in 'self isolation', and working from a 'secure location off-site', as per White House officials quoted in news reports.

Officials added that there is no risk of exposure to President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

O'Brien is the senior-most official in the US to have contracted the disease.

He currently has 'mild symptoms', as per the White House.

Earlier, Trump's personal valet, and Pence's press secretary had tested positive for Covid infection.

In order to keep the President and the Vice President safe, daily testing has been mandated for those who come into close contact with the two.

The US is currently the worst-hit country by the pandemic with over 41 lakh cases of infection, and over 1.45 lakh deaths caused due to the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus so far.

The outbreak may cast a shadow over Trump's re-election bid in November 2020, in which he is pitted against the Democratic party's Joe Biden.

Biden is former US Vice President who served under Barack Obama.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

breiard

BREIARD At least a dozen White House secret service agents and officials were confirmed, including a close aide to Donald T… https://t.co/Mh70HrBygY 9 hours ago

Indepen39986067

One for Dot RT @thebradfordfile: Remember when the media spent three years on the absurd hoax that Donald J. Trump was a Putin asset, but remained sile… 18 hours ago

VanMoore22

Van Moore Gaetz, a close ally of Donald Trump from the Florida Panhandle, spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars. Darr… https://t.co/jv387zTysO 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive [Video]

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:10Published
All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster [Video]

All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster

President Donald Trump says he's passed on throwing out the first pitch in a game at Yankee Stadium because he's busy managing the COVID-19 crisis. But that didn't stop him from visiting his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump seen wearing face mask again [Video]

Trump seen wearing face mask again

U.S. President Donald Trump donned a face mask during his visit to Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Innovation Center in Morrisville, North Carolina on Monday. The pharmaceutical manufacturing plant..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published