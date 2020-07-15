Global  
 

Nearly one-third of Bangladesh affected by monsoon floods
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published
After losing their homes and livelihoods, hundreds of thousands in Bangladesh wait for help amid rising floodwaters.

Bangladesh Bangladesh Country in South Asia

S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal hand over 10 locomotives to Bangladesh Railways [Video]

S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal hand over 10 locomotives to Bangladesh Railways

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off 10 diesel locomotives on July 27. The locomotives were handed over by the Indian Railways to Bangladesh Railways through video conferencing. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "These locomotives will be useful in handling the growing train operations between India and Bangladesh. To suit the Bangladesh railways environment and ensure the usability of these locomotives, they have been modified to suit your conditions. India and Bangladesh have come a long way in the last few years."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

India stands prepared to cooperate with Bangladesh amid Covid-19: Jaishankar

 Underlining that India and Bangladesh partnership is a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday..
IndiaTimes

Monsoon floods displace nearly 4m people in India, Nepal

The overflowing Brahmaputra River, which flows through Tibet, India and Bangladesh, has triggered...
Khaleej Times - Published

In Pictures: Monsoon floods wreak havoc in South Asia

One-third of impoverished Bangladesh under water in one of the worst deluges to hit the region in...
Al Jazeera - Published


