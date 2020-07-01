Senate proposes dropping weekly federal benefit for jobless Americans by $400
The US Senate says it’s willing to pass out $200 a week to the millions of jobless Americans across the nation as part of the Heroes Action which is essentially the second version of the CARES act.
Story: https://bit.ly/2CJxikx
Francesco Abbruzzino with The Scoop Senate proposes dropping weekly federal benefit for jobless Americans by $400
https://t.co/aqFwmH5bYq 14 minutes ago
Kamlee Bella Senate proposes $400 drop in federal money for the unemployed - https://t.co/xWZZk2eeLO 10 hours ago
🌻Patricia D McClendon, MSSW🌻 RT @abcactionnews: The US Senate says it’s willing to pass out $200 a week to the millions of jobless Americans across the nation as part o… 11 hours ago
ABC Action News The US Senate says it’s willing to pass out $200 a week to the millions of jobless Americans across the nation as p… https://t.co/dG0ShLzbUv 11 hours ago
Weekly $600 Benefit Ends July 31 Unless Congress Can AgreeReuters Congress approved a $600 unemployment bonus on top of state payments as part of its coronavirus relief efforts in March. Those weekly payments are set to expire on July 31, and there's no..
4.8 Million Jobs Added to US Economy in June4.8 Million Jobs Added to US Economy in June The data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday. It reveals the unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent in June. Analysts were cautious in..
Senate Dems Unveil Plan for Extension of Federal Unemployment BenefitsSenate Dems Unveil Plan for Extension of Federal Unemployment Benefits The plan was proposed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden on Wednesday. Sen. Chuck Schumer,..