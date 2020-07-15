Global  
 

Malaysia's Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:23s - Published
Malaysia's Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case

Malaysia's Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case

In landmark verdict, Najib Razak becomes the first Malaysian leader to be convicted of corruption.

Malaysia's Najib guilty of all charges in 1MDB-linked graft case [Video]

Malaysia's Najib guilty of all charges in 1MDB-linked graft case

First in series of cases against former prime minister test country's effort to stamp out corruption in government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:28Published

Najib Razak: Former Malaysian PM guilty on all charges in corruption trial

 Najib Razak guilty of seven charges in the first of several multi-million dollar corruption trials.
BBC News
Malaysia finds Rohingya feared drowned hiding on island [Video]

Malaysia finds Rohingya feared drowned hiding on island

Malaysia has stepped up patrols around its maritime borders as Rohingya attempt to reach the country by boat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published

Verdict in first 1MDB case packs risk for Malaysian government

 Shares Whichever way the verdict goes on Tuesday in the first 1MDB corruption trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak, the outcome will be fraught with..
WorldNews

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak gets 12 years jail for 1MDB graft trial

Najib faced 7 charges relating to money that went missing from a state development fund. Abuse of...
Deutsche Welle - Published


