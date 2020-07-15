In landmark verdict, Najib Razak becomes the first Malaysian leader to be convicted of corruption.

Malaysia 's Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case

Shares Whichever way the verdict goes on Tuesday in the first 1MDB corruption trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak, the outcome will be fraught with..

Malaysia finds Rohingya feared drowned hiding on island Malaysia has stepped up patrols around its maritime borders as Rohingya attempt to reach the country by boat.

Najib Razak guilty of seven charges in the first of several multi-million dollar corruption trials.

Malaysia's Najib guilty of all charges in 1MDB-linked graft case First in series of cases against former prime minister test country's effort to stamp out corruption in government.

Najib faced 7 charges relating to money that went missing from a state development fund. Abuse of...