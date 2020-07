Google Establishing New Undersea Fiber-Optic Cable to Link U.S. to Spain & U.K. Veuer - Duration: 00:49s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:49s - Published Google Establishing New Undersea Fiber-Optic Cable to Link U.S. to Spain & U.K. Google has announced plans to establish a new fiber-optic cable running under the sea between the United States, Spain and the U.K. 0

