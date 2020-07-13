South Africa in midst of COVID-19 'storm'
South Africa is now the world's fifth worst-hit country for coronavirus cases - but the actual situation may be far worse.
Miami-Dade and Broward Residents Prepare For Hurricane IsaiasA storm threat in the midst of a pandemic it’s a double whammy we have never faced here in South Florida.
Cape Town Storm Brings Waves of Seafoam onto ShoreOccurred on July 13, 2020 / Cape Town, South Africa Info from Licensor: "They don't call Cape Town the Cape of Storms for nothing."
Dramatic footage shows Cape Town lashed by gale-force windsGale force winds and severe weather conditions battered Cape Town on Monday as the South African city was hit by stormy weather.