Colin Kaepernick and Dr. Anthony Fauci to Be Honored as ‘Modern-Day Human Rights Defenders’

Kennedy Human Rights organization has announced Dr. Anthony Fauci and Colin Kaepernick as recipients of its 2020 Ripple of Hope Award.

Their fellow laureates include Dolores Huerta, co-founder of United Farmer Workers of America, Dan Schulman, CEO of Paypal, and Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign.

According to a statement from the organization, the Ripple of Hope Award celebrates “outstanding leaders” who utilize their platforms for the “public good.” Robert F.

Kennedy Human Rights, via statement Kerry Kennedy, president of the organization, praised them further, acknowledging that the “work for equal justice” often comes at “great personal cost.” Kerry Kennedy, via statement Past recipients of the award include Barack Obama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, John Lewis and Joe Biden.