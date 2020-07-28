Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New COVID-19 Cases In New Jersey Over 500 For Third Time In Four Days, Causing Increased Concern
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:46s - Published
New COVID-19 Cases In New Jersey Over 500 For Third Time In Four Days, Causing Increased Concern

New COVID-19 Cases In New Jersey Over 500 For Third Time In Four Days, Causing Increased Concern

There's concern over an increase in coronavirus cases in New Jersey as some people ignore social distancing orders.

CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IAQsusan

Susan Valenti After pausing indoor dining, California records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases. Fauci says it’s more dangerous than… https://t.co/YV6qyvrC4F 1 hour ago

Fcosta0

Fernando Costa COVID-19 Top 10 States. ***Florida surpasses New York and is behind California.*** Georgia has over 4,000 new cases… https://t.co/lhEAdPWwof 2 hours ago

SHOREsource

bay/SHOREsource RT @LindyWa: Teachers & parents group kicks off week of action to oppose school reopening in New Jersey, wants delay til NJ has 14 days wit… 7 hours ago

LindyWa

Lindy Washburn Teachers & parents group kicks off week of action to oppose school reopening in New Jersey, wants delay til NJ has… https://t.co/4Etmw2Z0wB 8 hours ago

mdo526

MD Drag "The group has called for schools to remain shut until the state reports 14 days with no new COVID-19 cases.” Wil… https://t.co/b0NAlq6Ixd 12 hours ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost After pausing indoor dining, California records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases. Fauci says it’s more dangerous outd… https://t.co/V48e7znd5u 15 hours ago

JennaPie

Jenna What the fuck??? “A party with over 700 guests in Jackson on July 26 took nearly four hours for officers to break u… https://t.co/U74XTlFduv 19 hours ago

james007goksel

Göksel Bayraktar RT @wcbs880: New Jersey's total coronavirus cases are approaching 180,000 after 500 more cases were reported today https://t.co/dQdAtdsYC3 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published
Coronavirus Travel Advisory Expands [Video]

Coronavirus Travel Advisory Expands

There are now 36 states that are on the travel advisory list, meaning travelers to and from those states must quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the Tri-State Area.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
Gov. Phil Murphy Says New Jersey Awarding $15 Million In CARES Fund To Small Businesses [Video]

Gov. Phil Murphy Says New Jersey Awarding $15 Million In CARES Fund To Small Businesses

So far, nearly 11,000 businesses have been approved for grants, according to the governor.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:43Published