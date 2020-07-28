New COVID-19 Cases In New Jersey Over 500 For Third Time In Four Days, Causing Increased Concern
There's concern over an increase in coronavirus cases in New Jersey as some people ignore social distancing orders.
CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Susan Valenti After pausing indoor dining, California records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases. Fauci says it’s more dangerous than… https://t.co/YV6qyvrC4F 1 hour ago
Fernando Costa COVID-19 Top 10 States. ***Florida surpasses New York and is behind California.*** Georgia has over 4,000 new cases… https://t.co/lhEAdPWwof 2 hours ago
bay/SHOREsource RT @LindyWa: Teachers & parents group kicks off week of action to oppose school reopening in New Jersey, wants delay til NJ has 14 days wit… 7 hours ago
Lindy Washburn Teachers & parents group kicks off week of action to oppose school reopening in New Jersey, wants delay til NJ has… https://t.co/4Etmw2Z0wB 8 hours ago
MD Drag "The group has called for schools to remain shut until the state reports 14 days with no new COVID-19 cases.”
Wil… https://t.co/b0NAlq6Ixd 12 hours ago
ValenzuelaPost After pausing indoor dining, California records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases. Fauci says it’s more dangerous outd… https://t.co/V48e7znd5u 15 hours ago
Jenna What the fuck??? “A party with over 700 guests in Jackson on July 26 took nearly four hours for officers to break u… https://t.co/U74XTlFduv 19 hours ago
Göksel Bayraktar RT @wcbs880: New Jersey's total coronavirus cases are approaching 180,000 after 500 more cases were reported today https://t.co/dQdAtdsYC3 2 days ago
Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreakMajor League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the..
Coronavirus Travel Advisory ExpandsThere are now 36 states that are on the travel advisory list, meaning travelers to and from those states must quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the Tri-State Area.
Gov. Phil Murphy Says New Jersey Awarding $15 Million In CARES Fund To Small BusinessesSo far, nearly 11,000 businesses have been approved for grants, according to the governor.